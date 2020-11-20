By RUTHIE ROBISON
Managing Editor
Sometimes the smallest tip carries a lot of weight, says Greenwood Police Chief Jody Bradley.
“It doesn’t have to be a major crime; it can be any crime that somebody observes,” he said at a Thursday program meeting of Altrusa International of Greenwood.
Bradley spoke to the members of the women’s civic organization about the Police Department’s efforts to focus on community-based policing, crime prevention and the recently revitalized partnership between the department and CrimeStoppers, an anonymous tip line for residents to offer information on illegal activity.
“It’s already helped us in five different instances,” he said, since the tip line was revived in October.
Because of its effectiveness, Bradley said all Greenwood Utilities customers will receive a Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll CrimeStoppers card that features the tip line’s number, 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
“CrimeStoppers has purchased 9,200 of the CrimeStoppers cards, and we’re going to put a single card in every Greenwood Utilities bill that’s coming out in the near future,” he said. “So everybody will have the ability to give us a tip. It was one of the best ways to get more cards out, because everybody has a utility bill normally, and that was one of the things the (Greenwood City Council) and the mayor talked about.”
Initially, 2,000 CrimeStoppers cards were ordered, and Bradley said most of those have already been given out to the public.
“CrimeStoppers stepped up to the plate, and they are very active and excited about what we are doing,” he said.
Bradley said the tip line can be called for any type of crime — anything from a major crime to a crime that may have occurred in the past to something such as witnessing property damage or suspicious behavior, such as someone walking around a neighborhood carrying a gun.
“That might be the one tip that saves a life,” he said.
nContact Ruthie Robison at 581-7235 or rrobison@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.