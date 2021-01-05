WINONA — A family memorial service for Paul Hardy “Bubba” Pittman of Winona was held at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Winona.
Mr. Pittman, 73, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
He was retired from Heatcraft and owned and operated The Old Town Sandwich Shoppe for several years in Winona. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
The Rev. Andy Coburn officiated at the service.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.
