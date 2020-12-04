Sunday, December 6
St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church of Itta Bena will honor Pastor LaSandra Monique Reed and musicians J’Marquise and JaMikal Reed in a special outdoor ceremony. When: 1:30 p.m.
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have a Pastor Aide Program. When: 11:30 a.m. Details: Minister Jimmy Hibbler of Memphis will speak.
Saturday, December 12
New Beginnings Church of Holiness will have a Love Night service for its pastor, Nellie Morgan. When/where: 6 p.m. in the Jodie Wilson Library Auditorium. Details: Pastor Rodney Richard of New Pilgrim Rest Church will speak.
Bethesda Five Points Center (formerly Marilyn Jones-Bryant Ministries) will celebrate its 12th anniversary and dedication of its church at 615 Puckett Ave. When: The church dedication service will begin at 10:59 a.m., and the anniversary service will begin at 1:59 p.m. Details: The special guests for the dedication service, The Coalson Family of Rome, Georgia, will perform a concert. The guest evangelist for the anniversary service will be Prophet Jawaski Gardner of Endtime Encounter in Indianola. Attendees must wear masks and permit temperature monitoring.
Thursday, December 31
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have a watch meeting. When: 9 p.m.
Please submit church items in writing by noon Wednesday. They may be delivered in person to the Greenwood Commonwealth office on U.S. 82; faxed to 662-453-2908; emailed to dmonroe@gwcommonwealth.com; or mailed to The Greenwood Commonwealth, P.O. Box 8050, Greenwood, MS 38930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.