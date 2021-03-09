In my past two columns, we looked at probably the two most common mental health issues: depression and anxiety. For this column, I thought I would tackle probably the most misunderstood mental health condition: bipolar disorder.
I went to a small, private school in rural northern Michigan. The big jump wasn’t going into high school, but rather the move from elementary during your sixth grade year to middle school for seventh grade. The school was so small that most of the teachers taught both middle and high school, so seventh grade was your first taste of the teachers that you were going to have for the next six years.
Each teacher obviously had a reputation that preceded them. One teacher in particular was known for being particularly easy to set off. She had a reputation for having mood swings, going from joking and jovial to angry like the flip of a switch. This teacher, many of the older students told me, was “bipolar” — one minute she was nice, the next she was mean.
This idea that bipolar means that you frequently move between moods of happiness and anger is one of the biggest misunderstandings about mental health today. When someone moves from being angry to happy and back to angry all within a couple of hours, that is simply called a mood swing. Bipolar disorder is much more complex than a mood swing that happens within the same day (or even hour). It is a mental health issue characterized by episodes of depression and mania that can each last for weeks at a time, depending on how fast the person “cycles” (a term used to describe moving between depressive and manic phases).
The more familiar phase of bipolar disorder is the depressive phase, characterized mainly by feelings of sadness most days and/or a loss of interest in things that you used to enjoy. Other features of depressive episodes include weight loss or gain, difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much, restlessness or lethargy, fatigue, feelings of worthlessness, difficulty concentrating and thoughts of death or suicide.
What can make bipolar disorder difficult to understand is that, at times, it is the exact same as depression, and so it can be commonly treated as such. People with bipolar disorder, however, also go through manic stages that last a minimum of four days and sometimes for weeks at a time (I’ve heard one client say the manic episodes lasted for months).
So, what exactly is a manic episode?
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders defines it as a “distinct period of abnormally and persistently elevated, expansive or irritable mood, and abnormally and persistently increased goal-directed activity or energy.”
While manic episodes can differ in how they look, a defining feature of a manic episode is that a person has an elevated mood and an increased drive to do a particular goal, even if that goal doesn’t have to be done right this instant.
Along with this elevated mood, people experiencing manic episodes might seem to have a suddenly high sense of self-esteem, diminished need for sleep or racing thoughts. They can be extremely talkative, although it might be hard at times to follow their train of thought, as they are easily distracted as well.
Finally, people experiencing a manic episode sometimes engage in activities that have a high chance of having extreme consequences, such as a shopping spree, gambling or illicit relationships. The manic phase can be extremely difficult to manage, not only for those who have bipolar disorder, but also for the loved ones they live with, so it is important that people who have bipolar disorder seek out professional help.
Now that we’ve defined one of the more commonly misunderstood mental health issues, let’s be intentional to not muddy the waters for what bipolar disorder is.
I might start that by apologizing to my seventh grade science teacher.
nMischa McCray is a licensed professional counselor and a licensed marriage and family therapist. Send questions or topics you’d like him to discuss to mmccray@wpcgreenwood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.