Joe Biden is now the 46th president, and if there is one piece of advice he should consider, it would be to avoid trying to solve all of our big problems at once.
Yes, these are perilous times that demand action. The coronavirus has killed more than 410,000 people, and the number of deaths has risen during the winter, just as medical experts predicted. The virus also battered a steadily improving American economy, which has yet to recover all of the job losses and output lost during the spring of 2020.
Much of the public is divided into two camps, disagreeing loudly and sometimes violently on many topics, such as racial justice, global warming, free speech and the outcome of last year’s presidential election.
The best illustration of this division is the makeup of the new Congress. It has almost the exact same number of Democrats and Republicans. The Founding Fathers wanted their elected representatives to reflect the American people. This year is proof that they succeeded.
It is unlikely that any president could wave a magic political wand and solve all of these problems. After all, it took World War II to put an end to 12 years of the Great Depression.
The 78-year-old Biden, however, seems determined to try — even though other issues, as yet unknown, are certain to demand a large amount of attention. Two good examples of the unexpected are the virus that arrived with little warning last year; and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 that turned George W. Bush into a wartime president.
Biden’s administration must focus much of its early attention on the virus — especially getting the vaccine delivered to more Americans quickly. Clamping down on this scourge is the only way to get things back to normal, although it is clear that this goal remains several months or more away from us.
“Normal” means not wearing masks, not worrying about staying 6 feet apart, feeling at ease in public places, being able to eat in a crowded restaurant or attend a football game with a lot of fans. Help get Americans there, help get the economy going, and then maybe some of our other issues can be addressed.
