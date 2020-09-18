Sunday, September 20
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual summer revival. When: 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. Details: The pastor, the Rev. Curtis Coates, will speak.
Friday, September 25
Locus Benedictus will host a retreat presented by the Rev. Bill Henry and Janet Constantine, titled “Why Am I Afraid to Change?” When: The retreat will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and continue Sept. 26. Admittance is by love offering; however, participants must register, since seating will be limited due to social distancing. Masks must be worn by all participants. Register online at www.locusbenedictus.org or call 299-1232 for details.
Sunday, September 27
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have Usher Day. When: 11:30 a.m.
