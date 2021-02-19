Mr. and Mrs. David Russell Bowman of Jackson announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Sarah Allen Bowman of Nashville, Tennessee, to William Lamar Bullock of Nashville, Tennessee.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lamar Bullock of Madison. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy Earl Bullock and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Milton Gathings.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Myer Bowman Jr. of Greenwood and the late Betty Ball Bowman and the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ralph Holiman.
Miss Bowman is a 2015 graduate of Jackson Academy. In 2019, she graduated cum laude from Mississippi State University with bachelor’s degrees in business management and Spanish and a concentration in international business. At MSU, she was a member of the Famous Maroon Band, the Phi Delta chapter of Chi Omega Sorority and the Shackouls Honors College. Miss Bowman was presented by the Southern Debutante Assembly in 2016 in Greenwood. Miss Bowman is a first-year law student at Belmont University College of Law in Nashville.
Mr. Bullock is a 2015 graduate of Madison Central High School and a 2019 cum laude graduate of Mississippi State University. At MSU, he received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and was a member of the Gamma Upsilon chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He is a project engineer for Turner Construction Company in Nashville.
The couple will exchange vows on May 22 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point with a reception to follow. The ceremony will be officiated by James David Nelson of Jackson.
Miss Sarah Allen Bowman and Mr. William Lamar Bullock
