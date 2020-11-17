Dr. Tyrone Jackson has 10 life-skill tips that he shares with students at Mississippi Delta Community College. One of those is to watch their spending habits.
He has taken his own advice to heart since coming on board in July 2019 as president of the two-year college.
Instead of building a new administration building for $6 million, he cut the cost in half by choosing to renovate the previous administration building, which had been heavily damaged by arson in late 2017. Instead of building a new bookstore for $2 million, the school is going to house it in an $800,000 addition to the Student Union building. And Jackson is converting underutilized space at the campus library into a coffee and sandwich shop.
Those were some of the developments he shared in a fast-paced presentation Tuesday to the Greenwood Rotary Club.
Jackson said he has emphasized maintaining and improving the appearance of the main campus in Moorhead. “The No. 3 reason why a student decides whether to attend a college or not is the way the campus looks,” he said.
“A coat of paint makes a world of difference.”
MDCC, as with all of the state’s colleges and universities, has had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been taking most of their courses online, although there has been some in-person instruction as well as hybrid courses that blend virtual learning and face-to-face interaction with the instructor.
The virus has had a negative impact on enrollment, Jackson said. This fall, it’s at about 2,100, down roughly 300 students from the previous year, when the school experienced a 5% increase in enrollment. Jackson said a big part of this year’s decline came from the dual enrollment program, in which high school students can take courses that earn credit both at their school and MDCC. “Some of the high schools had not started when we started the enrollment cycle,” he said.
Jackson, whose career in higher education included an early emphasis on recruiting, did a little of that Tuesday to a pair of students — one from Greenwood High School, the other from Pillow Academy — who were honored earlier in the program by the civic club as Students of the Month. Both said they plan to enroll at Mississippi State University in the fall.
Jackson earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from Delta State University, but he said that if he were to do it again, he would have spent his first two years of higher education at a community college because of the much lower cost. “Come to Mississippi Delta Community College,” he told the two students, “do it well, and then the place in Starkville — or Delta State — will offer you all kinds of scholarships.”
nContact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.