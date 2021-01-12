GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Robert A. Ewing, 28, 108 Boyd Circle, shoplifting (warrant), released on bond.
Kysswannah Young, 19, 906 Sgt. Charlie Cooley Ave., no proof of insurance, released on own recognizance.
Kenrick Washington, 30, 124 W. Taft St., seat-belt violation (two counts), no insurance, improper lane usage, DUI (first), released on bond.
Terrance Blissett, 38, 312 W. Percy St., domestic violence (simple assault), released on bond.
Patrick Middleton, 49, address not available, petit larceny, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Sylvester Craft, 42, 301 Sunflower Road, Apt. 36, Itta Bena, disturbance of a family, resisting arrest, released on bond.
Malcom Cooper, 32, 1034 Marcella Road, Belzoni, DUI (first), no driver’s license, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Darius Clay, 37, 111 Dewey St., Itta Bena, simple assault (warrant), jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a false alarm at Curtis Moore Apartments.
