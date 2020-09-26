I have always loved shoes. My shoe size is 6 medium, and I can buy shoes anywhere. Size 6 is usually what is on display in stores, so I can just try on whatever I see and not even have to have someone get a size for me.
Steve makes fun of me when I am wearing a pair of shoes that hurt my feet. He always asks me why I bought them if they hurt my feet. Well, they never hurt your feet when you try them on in the store. It starts after you get them home and wear them for an extended period of time. I can remember when I was in college how we dressed up in heels every day for class and really “decked out” for weekend ballgames. My feet are still suffering today for the art of “looking good.”
I’m always amused when I see a lone shoe or sock on the side of the road. I always wonder how it got there. Last week while on car duty, I noticed a sock by the building. We have no idea who it belonged to and who got home with only one sock.
The first year my husband coached, he also had physical education for the elementary students. The first day of school he took the first graders to the gym. They asked if they could take off their shoes, and he told them that was fine. When time was over and they were to head back to the classroom, they all sat down and held out their little feet. It had not crossed his mind that they couldn’t tie their shoes! He was looking at 15 students, 30 feet and a pile of shoes and socks. After he got all of them ready to go, somehow there was one sock left. I think he threw it in the trash.
One school year the weather had become chilly, so I decided to wear an outfit with my new boots. When I couldn’t find them in a very unorganized closet, I decided on an older pair of boots that I had not worn in a while. After about an hour, I remembered why I never wore them — they absolutely kill my feet. It was basketball season, and I wouldn’t get home until very late. My observant students noticed I wasn’t my normal cheerful self. I explained my dilemma, and they reminded me that I still had my Sponge Bob bedroom shoes that I had worn on pajama day in the classroom.
My feet were relieved, but I still had basketball games until 10 that night and no time to go home and change shoes. When school was out at 3, I painfully put my boots back on and quickly decided to buy new shoes. By the time I had purchased my new brown shoes and headed to the car, I could barely walk. While driving to the ballgame, I threw those boots out of the sunroof of my car onto the side of the highway, never wanting to lay eyes on them again. The next day my students noticed my new shoes and asked what had happened to my boots. I told them exactly what happened. Unfortunately, kids never forget a thing. Once again, I tell you that story to tell you this one.
Several days later, we had a program at school in the gym sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. All the elementary students were seated on the gym floor where they enjoyed a wonderful program full of puppet shows, songs and hands-on activities designed to teach students about caring for our natural resources and our environment. At one point, the students were asked if they knew people who might throw things out on the side of the highway like trash, diapers, motor oil or even articles of clothing. All 26 of my students raised their hands, pointed in my direction and shouted, “Mrs. Flemming threw her boots out of her car onto the side of the highway!” I wanted to dig a hole and crawl into it. Good sport that I am, I went to the center of the gym floor and vowed to never let it happen again and become a “good little helper for the environment.” Kids do say the darndest things, and they will turn on you in a heartbeat.
I hope you enjoy this weeks’ recipes. They are all from my mama, the best cook in the whole wide world!
BAKED MUSHROOM DIP
16 ounces fresh button mushrooms, cleaned and chopped
1 cup chopped onion
½ stick butter
1½ cups mayonnaise
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 package dry Italian dressing mix (I use Good Seasons.)
Saute’ mushrooms and onions in butter. Add all other ingredients. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Serve with toast points or crackers of your choice.
AUTUMN SALAD
2 heads of fresh broccoli, chopped small
1 small head cauliflower, chopped small
½ Vidalia onion, chopped fine
1 pound seedless red grapes, halved
1 can real bacon bits
1 small package broken pecans, toasted and salted
Cherry tomatoes halved, amount should be suited to your taste
2 (15-ounce) cans mandarin oranges (add last)
Dressing:
1/3 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons sugar
3 tablespoons vinegar
Mix all salad ingredients together, except oranges. Prepare dressing, and mix with salad ingredients. Add mandarin oranges and toss. Serve on a bed of shredded Romaine lettuce.
WARM ASPARAGUS CRAB MEAT SPREAD
1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
3 green onions, sliced
2 medium jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped
2 teaspoons oil
1 (15-ounce) can asparagus spears, drained and chopped
2 (6-ounce) cans crab meat drained and flaked
1 cup mayonnaise
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup chopped cashews
In a large skillet, saute the red pepper, onion and jalapeno in oil until tender. Add the asparagus, crab meat, mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese; mix well. Transfer to a greased baking dish. Sprinkle with cashews. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes until bubbly. Serve with crackers of your choice.
