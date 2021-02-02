Mississippi Delta Community College is adding a new choral director to its music department.
While Harvey Jackson may be a new member of the MDCC family, he’s well known around the Delta.
“I’m a native of Cleveland, Mississippi. I graduated from East Side High School in 2007 and received my bachelor’s from Mississippi Valley State University in 2013,” said Jackson.
Jackson went on to receive a master’s degree in music from William Carey University and an educational specialist degree in leadership and supervision.
Jackson has been a part of the Sunflower County School District since 2013, when he began his career at Robert L. Merritt Junior High School. Within two years, Jackson was promoted to choral director at Gentry High School, where he saw great success.
“We’ve done some marvelous work at Gentry. In terms of choir competitions, we’ve performed in Miami, Florida, all the way to Dallas, Texas, to Atlanta, Georgia. We’ve performed in Los Angeles, California,” said Jackson proudly. “We’ve received invitations to sing at Carnegie Hall. This is on top of winning many local competitions and awards.”
Jackson, who became interested in music at an early age while watching his godmother direct church choir, believes the key to a music program’s success is helping students connect with music in a real and emotional way.
“My method is to just basically draw the students in and make real-world connections,” he said. “Make the music relevant to them and expose their talent. Allow them to express themselves musically and help them deal with what they’re going through musically.”
Jackson plans on growing the MDCC music program by starting with the area he knows best — the Mississippi Delta. He said that he intends to first assess the talent at MDCC before hopefully bringing in former students of his next fall. Jackson believes that this will benefit the program because his former students already know his expectations and vision.
From there, he said they’ll work on expanding out to the rest of the schools that MDCC serves and expects by then there will be a buzz about MDCC’s music program. To capitalize on that expected buzz, Jackson then plans on recruiting further into north and south Mississippi.
“There are many exciting things happening at Mississippi Delta, from the way the new administration is leading, to great things happening in the music department that I’ve been watching over the past year or two,” he said. “So when I saw the posting for director of choral music, I knew I wanted to join a family headed in the direction of excellence.”
