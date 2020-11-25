The Adopt-A-Family program is sponsored by The Salvation Army and The Greenwood Commonwealth each year.
This Christmas, there are 225 low-income families in need of assistance. The fee to adopt a family is $75, which can be brought to The Salvation Army office at 214 Mississippi 7 S. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Donations will help provide families with toys, clothing and food at Christmas.
For more information, call Salvation Army Capt. Keisha McMullin at 466-6434 or 455-9679.
1. Adopted by Strangers Home Missionary Baptist Church
2. Adopted by Strangers Home Missionary Baptist Church
3. Adopted by Strangers Home Missionary Baptist Church
4. Adopted by Strangers Home Missionary Society
5. Adopted by Strangers Home Missionary Society
6. Female senior citizen, 68
7. Single mother with sons, 4 and 8 months, and daughters 5, 10 and 2
8. Female senior citizen, 70
9. Male senior citizen, 60
10. Female senior citizen, 63
11. Female senior citizen, 77
12. Female senior citizen, 93
13. Single mother with son, 1, and daughters, 5 and 4
14. Female senior citizen, 75
15. Single mother with daughters, 10 and 2
16. Single mother with daughter, 4
17. Single mother with sons, 6, 6 and 10
18. Female senior citizen, 64, with granddaughters, 6 and 3
19. Single mother with daughter, 5, and son, 9
20. Female senior citizen, 82
21. Single mother with daughter, 4, and son, 1
22. Single mother with daughter, 11
23. Single mother with sons, 10 and 1
24. Single mother with son, 11, and daughter, 4
25. Single mother with son, 5, and daughters, 4 and 12
26. Female senior citizen, 67
27. Single mother with sons, 8 and 10
28. Single mother with daughter, 11
29. Grandmother with granddaughter, 4
30. Female senior citizen, 71, with granddaughters, 6, 7 and 8
31. Female senior citizen, 65
32. Female senior citizen, 64
33. Single mother with sons, 1, 3, 4, 8 and 11, and daughters, 7 and 2 weeks
34. Single mother with daughter, 8
35. Single mother with daughters, 4 and 5
36. Single mother with daughter, 10
37. Single mother with daughter, 3, and son, 9
38. Single mother with daughters, 4, 5, 5 and 3, and sons, 1 and 1
39. Grandmother with grandsons, 10 and 8, and granddaughter, 4
40. Single mother with daughters, 10, 1 and 1, and sons, 3, 5 and, 6
41. Grandmother with granddaughters, 1 and 3, and grandson, 12
42. Disabled female, 57
43. Single mother with daughter, 4
44. Female senior citizen, 65
45. Disabled male, 43
46. Female senior citizen, 63
47. Single mother with daughters, 1, 10 and 11
48. Single mother with daughters, 8 and 12, and sons, 4 and 9
49. Single mother with daughters, 8 and 12
50. Female senior citizen, 64
51. Single mother with sons, 2, 7 and 10
52. Single mother with son, 4
53. Disabled female, 55
54. Female senior citizen, 60, and son, 5
55. Female senior citizen, 77
56. Female senior citizen, 77
57. Grandmother with granddaughter, 11, and grandson, 12
58. Female senior citizen, 76
59. Female senior citizen, 79
60. Female senior citizen, 78
61. Single mother with daughters, 1 and 5, and son, 3
62. Female senior citizen, 63
63. Female senior citizen, 63, and male senior citizen, 60
64. Female senior citizen, 60
65. Single mother with son, 3, and daughter, 7
66. Disabled male, 57
67. Single mother with daughters, 14 and 1
68. Single mother with daughters, 11 and 10 months
69. Female senior citizen, 69
70. Female senior citizen, 71
71. Single mother with daughters, 6 months, 6 months and 2, and sons, 9 and 11
72. Single mother with sons, 1, 8 and 10, and daughter, 5
73. Single mother with daughter, 11
74. Single mother with daughter, 3
75. Female senior citizen, 68
76. Female senior citizen, 69
77. Disabled female, 55
78. Single mother with daughters, 1 and 6
79. Single mother with son, 8
80. Single mother with son, 7, and daughter, 8
81. Disabled females, 48 and 35
82. Single mother with daughters, 8, 9 and 11, and sons, 8 months, 3 and 5
83. Female senior citizen, 75
84. Female senior citizen, 62
85. Single mother with daughter, 2, and son, 8
86. Single mother with daughter, 1
87. Female senior citizen, 75
88. Single mother with daughter, 7, and son, 9
89. Single mother with sons, 3 months and 8, and daughters, 2 and 6
90. Female senior citizen, 72
91. Single mother with son, 8, and daughter, 3
92. Single mother with son, 6, 10 and 11, and daughter, 8
93. Female senior citizen, 75, and male senior citizen 85
94. Single mother with daughter, 4, and son, 5
95. Single mother with son, 11, and daughters, 9 and 10
96. Single mother with daughter, 11
97. Single mother with son, 9
98. Disable female senior citizen, 54, with granddaughter, 4, and grandson, 2
99. Female senior citizen, 72
100. Female senior citizen, 72
101. Disabled senior citizen, 50, with grandson, 4
102. Female senior citizen, 79
103. Single mother with sons, 3 and 20, and daughter, 11
104. Disabled female, 56
105. Single mother with son, 10, and daughters, 7 and 5
106. Single mother with a son, 6
107. Single mother with daughter, 10, and son, 12
108. Female senior citizen, 61
109. Female senior citizen, 66
110. Female senior citizen, 69
111. Female senior citizen, 66
112. Single mother with sons, 7 and 11
113. Single mother with sons, 4, 10 and 12
114. Single mother with daughter, 11
115. Single mother with daughters, 1 month and 4, and son, 11
116. Female senior citizen, 63, and male senior citizen, 62
117. Single mother with daughter, 4
118. Single mother with daughter, 2, and sons, 4 and 7
119. Female senior citizen, 72
120. Female senior citizen, 71
121. Single mother with son, 7, and daughter, 6
122. Disabled female, 52, with disabled male, 17
123. Single mother with daughters, 9 months, 3 and 4, and son, 2
124. Female senior citizen, 62, with grandson, 3
125. Single mother with daughters, 8 and 9
126. Single mother with daughter, 9
127. Female senior citizen, 75, with male senior citizen, 77
128. Female senior citizen, 60
129. Female senior citizen, 65
130. Female senior citizen, 65
131. Disabled female, 43
132. Female senior citizen, 64
133. Single mother with daughter, 2, and son, 4
134. Senior citizen, 62, with granddaughters, 4 and 8
135. Single mother with daughters, 7 months, 3, 8 and 12, and son, 5
136. Female senior citizen, 72
137. Female senior citizen, 67
138. Single mother with son, 3
139. Single mother with sons, 8 and 9
140. Single mother with son, 1
141. Female senior citizen, 76
142. Single mother with daughters, 7 and 8
143. Single mother with daughter, 11
144. Grandmother with granddaughter, 11, and grandsons, 3, 6 and 7
145. Female senior citizen, 65
146. Single mother with sons, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, and daughter, 4
147. Single mother with daughters, 6, and 7
148. Single mother with daughter, 3, and sons, 2 and 7
149. Single mother with daughters, 3 and 8
150. Single mother with daughters, 3, 5 and 8, and sons, 7, 10 and 12
151. Single mother with daughter, 9, and sons, 6 and 6
152. Single mother with sons, 3, 6, and 8
153. Disabled female, 50
154. Single mother with sons, 6, 10 and 12
155. Single mother with son, 3
156. Single mother with daughters, 1, 2 and 12, and son, 10
157. Single mother with daughters, 7 and 10
158. Female senior citizen, 75
159. Single mother with sons, 4 and 9, and daughter, 7
160. Female senior citizen, 72, and male senior citizen, 84
161. Single mother with sons, 6 and 9
162. Single mother with son, 1
163. Single mother with daughters, 5 and 7
164. Single mother with sons, 2, 4 and 5
165. Single mother with daughters, 8 and 12, and sons, 5 and 6
166. Single mother with daughter, 11, and son, 10
167. Female senior citizen, 79
168. Single mother with sons, 7, 8 and 11, and daughter, 6
169. Grandmother with granddaughters, 4, 5 and 8, and grandson, 7
170. Female senior citizen, 60
171. Female senior citizen, 79
172. Single mother with sons, 1 month and 7
173. Single mother with sons, 7 and 12, and daughters, 4 and 5
174. Single mother with son, 1
175. Female senior citizen, 88
176. Male senior citizen, 88
177. Female senior citizen, 87
178. Female senior citizen, 86
179. Female senior citizen, 85
180. Female senior citizen, 84
181. Female senior citizen, 79
182. Female senior citizen, 78
183. Female senior citizen, 76
184. Male senior citizen, 76
185. Female senior citizen, 75
186. Male senior citizen, 75
187. Female senior citizen, 74
188. Female senior citizen, 73
189. Female senior citizen, 73
190. Male senior citizen, 73
191. Female senior citizen, 72
192. Female senior citizen, 72
193. Female senior citizen, 70
194. Female senior citizen, 69
195. Female senior citizen, 69
196. Female senior citizen, 69
197. Female senior citizen, 69
198. Female senior citizen, 67
199. Female senior citizen, 67
200. Female senior citizen, 67
201. Female senior citizen, 66
202. Female senior citizen, 66
203. Female senior citizen, 65
204. Female senior citizen, 61
205. Female senior citizen, 61
206. Female senior citizen, 61
207. Female senior citizen, 61
208. Female senior citizen, 60
209. Female senior citizen, 60
210. Female senior citizen, 60
211. Female senior citizen, 60
212. Female senior citizen, 88
213. Female senior citizen, 68
214. Female senior citizen, 72
215. Female senior citizen, 63
216. Male senior citizen, 87
217. Male senior citizen, 67
218. Male senior citizen, 61
219. Female senior citizen, 88
220. Single mother with daughter, 5
221. Single mother with daughter, 6
222. Single mother with son, 9
223. Single mother with daughter, 8
224. Grandmother with granddaughter, 10
225. Single mother with sons, 6 and 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.