Sunday, October 18
McKinney Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will honor its pastor, the Rev. Willie E. Brown Sr., for 13 years’ work with an anniversary sermon on Facebook Live. When: 11 a.m. Details: The Rev. James Brown, pastor of Asia M.B. Church in Lexington, will be the guest minister. All members are asked to pay $50.
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Youth Day. When: 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, October 31
Liberty Baptist Church in the Jefferson community of Carroll County will have its harvest festival. When: 5 p.m. Details: There will be games, a cake walk and a hay ride. A soup/chili supper will be provided by the youth for a donation to go toward their mission trip in the summer of 2021.
Sunday, November 8
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have a musician appreciation program for Sam Gwin and Kalen Bowman. When: 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, November 14
St. Paul Cathedral will celebrate its 11th anniversary. When: 6:30 p.m. Details: The theme is “Growing Stronger, Growing Deeper, And Reaching Higher,” and the theme verse is Isaiah 40:31. The guest speaker will be Pastor John West Sr. of RAW House Of Deliverance.
Thursday, November 26
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have its Thanksgiving program. When: 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 29
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have a deacon program. When: 2 p.m. Details: Pastor Jerry Williams of New Bethlehem and Green Grove churches in Doddsville will speak.
