Wednesday, March 17
The Greenwood-Leflore Ministerial Association will continue to hold modified Lenten Luncheons. When: Noon-12:30 p.m. Details: This week’s speaker is the Rev. Joachim Studwell, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church, and the Lenten Luncheon will be livestreamed on St. Francis of Assisi Church’s Facebook page. For more information, call Evangelist Sadie Daniels at 609-5515.
Saturday, March 20
Viking Half Marathon and 5K will be held. When: The half marathon starts at 7 a.m., and the 5K run starts at 7:30 a.m. Where: Both races will start on Market Street in front of the Leflore County Courthouse. Details: For more information, call the chamber at 453-4152 or visit vikinghalfmarathon.com.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District will host a virtual job fair. When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Details: Call the Human Resource Department at 644-0679 to schedule a meeting or for more information.
A mask and hand sanitizer giveaway will be held. When: 11 a.m. Where: Greenwood Community and Recreation Center, 600 Elm St. Details: This giveaway is being sponsored by the Greenwood Community and Recreation Center, Delta Bingo Hall, Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation and Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 299-5193.
Monday, March 22
Leflore County Democratic Executive Committee will meet. When: 6 p.m. Where: Jodie Wilson Library. Details: For more information, call Robert Sims at 453-2665.
Thursday, March 25
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “FireScaping Your Landscape.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood. Details: Holly Campbell, public service assistant at the Daniel B. Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, will share how to teach others how to design a landscape that is fire safe. This program will serve as an introduction to the topic to determine additional interest in the topic. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-03-25. To register to attend, call 453-6803.
The Leflore County Chapter of Alcorn State University Alumni Association will meet. When: 6 p.m. Where: Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce. Details: For more information, call 453-0311.
Tuesday, March 30
Municipal Election Training for Resolution Board Members will be held. When: 2-4 p.m. Where: Leflore County Courthouse. Details: The purpose of the Resolution Board is to process and count absentee ballots on Election Day.
Municipal Election Training for Poll Workers will be held. When: 6 p.m. Where: Leflore County Agri-Center. Details: Poll workers who plan to work in the primary election on April 6 and the general election on June 8 should attend.
Wednesday, April 7
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will offer a Servsafe certification class April 7-8. The last day to register for this class is March 22. Where: At the Extension office, 309 W. Market St. Details: The cost of the course is $140 per person. For those who have taken the course before, the fee is $110. For more information or to register, call 453-6803. Space is limited
Saturday, May 1
Operation Peace Treaty, a nonprofit organization in Greenwood, is holding a raffle fundraiser for its “Save Our City Heal Our City” slate of events this year. Details: The raffle prizes will be 85-inch, 75-inch and 65-inch TVs. The winners will be announced on May 1 at The Venue by The Trail. Tickets are $5 each. Winners do not have to be present; Operation Peace Treaty will ship the prizes anywhere in the United States. The proceeds from the raffle will fund all of Operation Peace Treaty’s 2021 events, such as a bike ride and race, a PlayStation tournament, talent show, an all-sports challenge, Little League football and baseball programs, a Saturday hot meal feeding program, a shelter, and other programs for children. Those who are interested in donating, fundraising, sponsoring or for more information, call Sandra Chase at 601-335-8824.
Greenwood Mentoring Group will hold its 15th annual Community Prayer Breakfast. When: 8:30-10 a.m. Details: The event will be held virtual this year. The Greenwood Mentoring Group is a nonprofit organization, and proceeds from this event are used to fund its seven programs for children. All programs are free, such the Summer Enrichment and Feed the Children programs. For more information, send an email to greenwoodmentoringgroup@yahoo.com or call 455-1195 or visit the Greenwood Mentoring Group’s Facebook page and leave a message.
